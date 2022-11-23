FIFA World Cup 2022: Rok Saka, Toh Rok Lo!

England’s 21-year-old forward Bukayo promises more after twin strikes in 6-2 victory over Iran overshadow his Euro 2020 penalty failure; says family, friends and teammates helped him overcome online racial abuse

England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal against Iran. Pic/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka closed his eyes as he stepped onto the pitch for England’s World Cup opener against Iran on Monday. He was probably praying that he continues his fine Arsenal club form for his country in the world’s biggest football competition. For England’s multi-million pound players, failure is a tough path to tread.

Redemption indeed

Saka knows what it’s like to fail for England. He missed a penalty in the 2020 Euro final against Italy, where England almost brought the cup home. Consequently, he was racially abused online. Since then however, the speedy and skilful forward has excelled for country and club. He has had five goals this season and six assists as Arsenal (37 points) currently lead the Premiership by five points over the mighty Manchester City with 14 games on the board. The last Arsenal player to score a goal for England in a World Cup match was defender Sol Campbell way back in 2002.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Saka, Bellingham, Sterling, Rashford, Grealish help England thrash Iran 6-2

Saka in record books

At the Khalifa Stadium on Tuesday, Saka (21 years, 77 days) became the youngest player to score two goals in a FIFA World Cup match for England. The first was a stunning volley, while for the second, he smoothly weaved past a sea of Iranian legs before slotting home calmly.

Despite the success however, the first question at the post-match press conference was about his failure in the Euro 2020 final. His answer was calm, just like he was against the much taller and sturdy Iran defender.

“That [Euro final] was quite a while ago but it’s a moment that has been with me throughout and will be with me forever. I’ve been blessed to have great coaching staff around me, not just here in Gareth [Southgate, England manager] but also at Arsenal.”

A victim of online hate following that Euro final, Saka added that his family and friends helped him tide over that stressful phase.

“My family and friends have put their arms around me and it’s the love of my teammates as well...The nation has supported and helped me to get back into a good place. So, now when I see that love all around me, it gives me a lot of confidence and belief in myself to have a go again. Every time I get a chance to wear the England shirt, I always give it my 110 per cent and do my best to make the nation proud.”

