×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Cameroon fight back to draw 3 3 in thriller against Serbia

Cameroon fight back to draw 3-3 in thriller against Serbia

Updated on: 29 November,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Rigobert Song’s team looked almost dead and buried after goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a 3-1 lead early in the second half

Cameroon fight back to draw 3-3 in thriller against Serbia

Cameroon’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates his equaliser against Serbia. Pic/Getty Images


Cameroon kept their hopes of making the last 16 of the World Cup alive on Monday after fighting back from two goals down to draw a thrilling Group G encounter with Serbia 3-3. 


Rigobert Song’s team looked almost dead and buried after goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a 3-1 lead early in the second half. But substitute Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting snatched a draw with two quick-fire strikes just after the hour mark to leave both Cameroon and Serbia on a single point, two behind group leaders Brazil and Switzerland. 



Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Difficult, different, dicey!


Had they lost, Cameroon would have been relying on the Swiss beating Brazil in order to not be eliminated with a game to spare, but instead the west Africans still have a chance of getting out of the group stage for the first time since 1990.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar cameroon sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK