FIFA World Cup 2022: Day 3, Game 5, minute 53 seals first upset of WC22

A hero is made by fans. And to watch him fail in front of those fans is painful. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday at the Al-Bidda fanzone—the biggest in the region here—which began filling up as early as two hours before the Argentina v Saudi Arabia Group C encounter kicked off in the faraway Lusail Stadium.

The massive fanzone complex that was initially buzzing with thousands of fans, mostly Lionel Messi worshippers, eventually felt like a Silence Zone as the mighty La Albiceleste bowed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 1-2.

Despite the result, it was a dream start for Argentina and the fanzone public with skipper Messi having his first touch saved by Saudi goalkeeper Al Owais in as early as the second minute. Five minutes later, the fanzone erupts as Messi steps up to take a penalty on the giant screen. The spot-kick is awarded by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, following a rather questionable VAR review. Rafa Krzystof, a Polish fan, is terribly upset with the call. “VAR will ruin this tournament. This is cheating,” he tells this correspondent with a worried look on his face. Poland and Mexico are the other two teams in Group C and this match was crucial for them as a win for Argentina puts them in top position, leaving the Poles and the Mexicans battling it out for second place in the group, to progress.

Messi steps up and calmly places the ball to the goalkeeper’s right and all hell breaks loose at the fanzone, with everyone screaming and jumping as though Argentina have already won the World Cup.

A day earlier, at the pre-match presser, Messi had stressed that he was in his best shape physically and that “this will be my last World Cup, my last chance to achieve the big dream I have.” Argentina’s early lead means the dream is well and truly on.

Di Maria fails to capitalise

Angel di Maria and Cristian Romero dazzle with their skill and movement, but somehow can’t find the back of the Saudi Arabian net. The 1-0 lead at half-time seems good enough for the now sweaty fans too. “I’m sure Argentina will score at least two more,” says Kerala-based Mohammed Raza, a die-hard Messi fan. But that’s far from reality. Instead, the second session is a shocker for the South Americans and their faithfuls at the fanzone. Four minutes into the second half, with what is only their first real shot on the Argentine goal, Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Al-Shehri makes it 1-1. Al-Shehri’s low shot in the bottom corner beats Argentine custodian Emiliano Martinez all ends up. There’s a collective hush in the fanzone. But there is still no doubt that Messi & Co will take the lead again. “Di Maria deserves a goal. It will come anytime now,” says George Jacob, another Keralite and Messi fan. Again, the reality is totally different. Four minutes later, Salem Al Dawsari, shows just why he’s considered to be among the most gifted players in Asia. Al Dawsari picks up the ball inside the Argentine striking area, creates an opening and slams a beautiful curler into the top corner, kissing goalie Martinez’s glove en route.

Deathly silence

There is deathly silence in the fanzone now. The unimaginable seems to be happening—Saudi Arabia, who are not even ranked among the world’s top 50 by FIFA, are well and truly threatening to end two-time world champion Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten run. There are numerous collective “oohs and aahs” from the crowd as the Argentine players somehow try to get the ball to Messi to work his magic. But it’s not to be and the Saudi Arabian bench sprints onto the field as soon as the final whistle is blown. Krzystof, the Polish fan, who was initially upset with the VAR call, suddenly appears with a broad smile across his face. “I told you…cheating…you don’t prosper,” he says.

Mahesh Raju, who has a life-size poster of Messi in his bedroom back home in Kerala, sums up the match with his rather straightforward, but accurate analysis. “Argentina had three goals disallowed for offside in the first half. Messi and Lautaro Martinez [twice] had scored, but they were correctly adjudged off-side. Argentina just could not breach Saudi’s high press strategy,” he rued.

Pre-tournament favourites and two-time world champions Argentina must now get the better of South American rivals Mexico and/or super star striker Robert Lewandowski’s Polish powerhouse if they wish to progress to the Round of 16 and keep Messi’s World Cup dream alive.

The ticket price in the stadium for this game was anywhere between 100 to 300USD. The experience at the fanzone was free, but priceless!



