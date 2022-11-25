FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark’s Delaney out with knee injury

Delaney, who plays his club football with Sevilla in Spain, will miss Denmark’s remaining Group D fixtures against world champions France and Australia

Denmark's midfielder #08 Thomas Delaney (L) fights for the ball with Tunisia's defender #20 Mohamed Drager (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha. Photo/AFP

Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney is out of the World Cup after picking up a knee injury during his team’s opening goalless draw with Tunisia, the country’s FA announced on Wednesday. Delaney, who plays his club football with Sevilla in Spain, will miss Denmark’s remaining Group D fixtures against world champions France and Australia.

