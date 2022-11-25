×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Denmarks Delaney out with knee injury

FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark’s Delaney out with knee injury

Updated on: 25 November,2022 09:31 AM IST  |  Copenhagen
Agencies |

Top

Delaney, who plays his club football with Sevilla in Spain, will miss Denmark’s remaining Group D fixtures against world champions France and Australia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark’s Delaney out with knee injury

Denmark's midfielder #08 Thomas Delaney (L) fights for the ball with Tunisia's defender #20 Mohamed Drager (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha. Photo/AFP


Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney is out of the World Cup after picking up a knee injury during his team’s opening goalless draw with Tunisia, the country’s FA announced on Wednesday. Delaney, who plays his club football with Sevilla in Spain, will miss Denmark’s remaining Group D fixtures against world champions France and Australia.


Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Stunned Germany skip ‘victory party’ arranged in anticipation of win



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK