FIFA World Cup 2022: Stunned Germany skip ‘victory party’ arranged in anticipation of win

Posh seaside resort jumps gun, prepares music night and lavish buffet for Germany in advance, only to be left red-faced by losers

Germany skipper Manuel Neuer

Moments after their shocking 1-2 defeat to Japan in their World Cup Group E opener at the Khalifa International Stadium, the utterly disappointed German team sidestepped a special buffet dinner organised by their hotel staff. The German team are put up at a plush sea-side resort in the northernmost tip of the country.

And the resort staff, it is learnt, had planned an elaborate dinner spread with German delicacies, Arabian delights and a mini-music night to mark what they thought would be a special evening for their guests, who were expected to be returning victorious and happy after their 4pm World Cup campaign-opening fixture.

Germany’s Thomas Muller wears a dejected look v Japan on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Unfortunately for them, Japan’s Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asana played party-poopers, quite innocently. Four minutes after coming on as a substitute, Doan (75th minute) shot home from close range to equalise after Germany had taken the lead through an Ilkay Gundogan first-half penalty.

Eight minutes later, Asano squeezed the ball into the German net from a narrow angle as the Blue Samurais registered the first ever win over their far more illustrious, four-time World Cup-winning opponents.

The German players could barely hide their frustration after the defeat. “It’s ludicrous that we are here with a defeat,” said Germany’s veteran striker Thomas Mueller. “I’m totally frustrated and upset. We gave up the game,” said skipper and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

On their return to the resort later in the evening, it is learnt that the visibly upset German players, with skipper Neuer leading the pack out front, did not say a word to anyone around and straightaway headed to their rooms, inevitably forcing the resort to shelve their buffet and party idea.

