German skipper Manuel Neuer pledges to wear One Love armband

Neuer pledged to wear the controversial One Love rainbow armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion

Manuel Neuer

Germany captain Manuel Neuer said he was had “no fear” about possible repercussions from FIFA for his country’s human rights stances.

Neuer pledged to wear the controversial One Love rainbow armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion.

Also Read: Bayern Munich setting new World Cup record in Qatar

The One Love armband has become a flashpoint in the lead-up to the tournament, particularly after former Qatari footballer and current tournament ambassador Khalid Salman said he did not want children to see gay people at the World Cup and called homosexuality “damage in the mind.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever