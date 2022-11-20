×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > German skipper Manuel Neuer pledges to wear One Love armband

German skipper Manuel Neuer pledges to wear One Love armband

Updated on: 20 November,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Madinat Al-Shamal (Qatar)
Agencies |

Top

Neuer pledged to wear the controversial One Love rainbow armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion

German skipper Manuel Neuer pledges to wear One Love armband

Manuel Neuer


Germany captain Manuel Neuer said he was had “no fear” about possible repercussions from FIFA for his country’s human rights stances. 


Neuer pledged to wear the controversial One Love rainbow armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion. 



Also Read: Bayern Munich setting new World Cup record in Qatar


The One Love armband has become a flashpoint in the lead-up to the tournament, particularly after former Qatari footballer and current tournament ambassador Khalid Salman said he did not want children to see gay people at the World Cup and called homosexuality “damage in the mind.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
germany FIFA World Cup 2022 football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK