×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Dont worry about Kanes fitness says Tottenham coach Antonio Conte

FIFA World Cup 2022: Don't worry about Kane's fitness, says Tottenham coach Antonio Conte

Updated on: 13 November,2022 12:09 PM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

As well as international games, Kane has started all 14 of Spur's Premier League matches, six Champions League ties and also kicked off the Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest this week

FIFA World Cup 2022: Don't worry about Kane's fitness, says Tottenham coach Antonio Conte

Harry Kane. Pic/AFP


Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said England fans should not worry about the fitness of striker Harry Kane at the World Cup, despite the number of matches the England and Tottenham captain has played this season.


As well as international games, Kane has started all 14 of Spur's Premier League matches, six Champions League ties and also kicked off the Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest this week.



Conte withdrew the striker after just an hour of that match and afterward said Kane was "very very tired" after 21 consecutive starts for his club.


However, in his press conference ahead of the last league match of the campaign at home to Leeds United, Conte insisted Kane would have a "fantastic" World Cup, reports Xinhua.

"We are talking about a player with great experience in managing his body," he said.

Also Read: Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ over alleged racism towards Tottenham’s Son

"The fans must not be worried for him. After this (against Leeds) game, England has one week, eight days to prepare for the World Cup, but he is ready because he is working very well," insisted Conte.

The Tottenham coach said it was almost impossible to make Kane rest as he "wants to play every game."

"He is the captain of England, the most representative player, we are talking about a really top striker in the world. The World Cup is a big competition, the most important in the world and he has a great desire to do something special for his national team," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Harry Kane antonio conte tottenham hotspur england FIFA World Cup 2022 english premier league football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK