×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Enzo Fernandez gave us peace of mind says Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2022: Enzo Fernandez gave us peace of mind, says Lionel Messi

Updated on: 27 November,2022 02:45 PM IST  |  Doha
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

Argentine captain hails youngster for scoring crucial second goal in 2-0 win over Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2022: Enzo Fernandez gave us peace of mind, says Lionel Messi

Argentina's midfielder Enzo Fernandez (L) celebrates with Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (R) after scoring his team's second goal (Pic/AFP)


If a player of the caliber of Lionel Messi praises you, you’re most definitely special. And Argentina’s mercurial skipper and striker was all praise for the young Enzo Fernandez, 21, an attacking midfielder, who scored Argentina’s second goal in Saturday night’s must-win World Cup Group C encounter against South American rivals Mexico. 


Enzo’s strike in the 87th minute from a Messi assist was his first goal for his country in only his fifth game. Earlier, Messi had scored the opener in the 64th minute, equaling legendary Argentine Diego Maradona’s record of eight goals for the Albiceleste. 



Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Muntari’s goal jokingly touted to be worth USD 200 billion as hosts are toast!


“I’m not surprised,” Messi said when asked at the post-match presser what he thought of Enzo’s effort. “I see him every day, I train with him, I have even played against him in the Champions League,” added Messi about the youngster, who represents Portuguese side Benfica. 

“Enzo deserves this goal. He is spectacular, and a very important player for us, like everyone in our group. I'm very happy for him and for us because he gave us peace of mind with that 2-0 [lead],” added Messi.

Enzo, meanwhile, said it was a dream-come-true moment for him to score on his World Cup debut. “As a child, I always dreamed about playing in this shirt [Argentina jersey]. Today, I made my dream come true by scoring a goal at the World Cup. I'm very happy with today's success, this group deserves it. This victory is for all our fans, both, for those who have come this far and for those who are following us from home,” he said. 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
football FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar lionel messi argentina mexico

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK