FIFA World Cup 2022: Muntari’s goal jokingly touted to be worth USD200 billion as hosts are toast!

On the pitch though, it was no laughing matter for the hosts, as Senegal opened the scoring through Boulaye Dia (41st min) and doubled their lead through Famara Diedhiou seven minutes later. Following Muntari’s brief moment of joy, Bamba Dieng (84th) completed the tally for the Africans

Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos wears a dejected look in the 1-3 defeat; (right) Qatar’s Mohammed Muntari celebrates his goal v Senegal. Pics/Getty Images

On Friday evening, Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from this World Cup following their second defeat on the trot (1-3 to Senegal), following a 0-2 loss to Ecuador in their Group A opener previously.

Worse still, they also suffered the ignominy of making the earliest exit by a host nation in the tournament’s 92-year history. Add to this the fact that they were awarded the rights to host this event in 2010 under controversial circumstances and given their stringent stance against homosexuality and poor human rights record, and there were jokes galore doing the rounds on Friday night. In one funny bit, Qatar’s Mohammed Muntari’s 78-minute goal was touted as the world’s most expensive goal, coming at the cost of USD GBP200 billion—the amount Qatar are said to have spent to organise this footballing extravaganza.

On the pitch though, it was no laughing matter for the hosts, as Senegal opened the scoring through Boulaye Dia (41st min) and doubled their lead through Famara Diedhiou seven minutes later. Following Muntari’s brief moment of joy, Bamba Dieng (84th) completed the tally for the Africans.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Difficult, different, dicey!

Immediately after the match, Qatar skipper Hassan Al-Haydos apologised to the national team’s fans for “wasting 90 minutes in the first match,” where he felt his team “did not perform at the level anticipated.” Qatar midfielder Tarek Salman was also forthcoming with his apology as the hosts made a hasty exit after just six days into the quadrennial competition. “We would like to say to our supporters and to our country that we are very sorry. We have made our supporters feel bad after losing two games in a row in the World Cup. It feels very bad to be out of the World Cup though I think today we played a good game and in the big games, small details can change things,” said Salman, who came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal