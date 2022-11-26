×
Qatar on brink of early exit after defeat

Updated on: 26 November,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Goals either side of half-time from Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou gave Senegal the lead before Qatar substitute Mohammed Muntari replied in the 78th minute to set up a dramatic finale

Qatar on brink of early exit after defeat

Representation pic


Host nation Qatar were pushed to the brink of an early elimination from their own World Cup on Friday after a 3-1 defeat to Senegal. Goals either side of half-time from Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou gave Senegal the lead before Qatar substitute Mohammed Muntari replied in the 78th minute to set up a dramatic finale.


Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng scored six minutes later to put the result beyond doubt and lift the African champions, who opened with a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands, right back into contention in Group A. Their elimination would be confirmed if Ecuador fail to beat the Netherlands and would make Qatar the first World Cup hosts to go out after two games.


