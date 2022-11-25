×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Uruguay South Korea tie ends 0 0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay, South Korea tie ends 0-0

Updated on: 25 November,2022 09:29 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Uruguay captain Diego Godin and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde came closest to breaking the deadlock when hitting the woodwork in each half, while Hwang Ui-jo wasted Korea’s best chance, skying a shot from 10 yards out with only the goalkeeper to beat

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay, South Korea tie ends 0-0

South Korea's defender #15 Kim Moon-hwan (L) fights for the ball with Uruguay's midfielder #07 Nicolas De La Cruz (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan. Photo/AFP


The returning Son Heung-min could not inspire South Korea as the Tigers of Asia started their World Cup Group H campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in Qatar on Thursday. 


Uruguay captain Diego Godin and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde came closest to breaking the deadlock when hitting the woodwork in each half, while Hwang Ui-jo wasted Korea’s best chance, skying a shot from 10 yards out with only the goalkeeper to beat.



It was a game of few chances as neither Son on one side nor Uruguay’s fearsome strikers Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani could find a clear opening. With matches against Ghana and group favourites Portugal to come, both sides seemed to be more intent on not losing than pushing for the win at the Education City stadium in Doha.


Also Read: Rayo hand Real first La Liga defeat

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar uruguay qatar portugal sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK