FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay, South Korea tie ends 0-0

Uruguay captain Diego Godin and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde came closest to breaking the deadlock when hitting the woodwork in each half, while Hwang Ui-jo wasted Korea’s best chance, skying a shot from 10 yards out with only the goalkeeper to beat

South Korea's defender #15 Kim Moon-hwan (L) fights for the ball with Uruguay's midfielder #07 Nicolas De La Cruz (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan. Photo/AFP

The returning Son Heung-min could not inspire South Korea as the Tigers of Asia started their World Cup Group H campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in Qatar on Thursday.

It was a game of few chances as neither Son on one side nor Uruguay’s fearsome strikers Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani could find a clear opening. With matches against Ghana and group favourites Portugal to come, both sides seemed to be more intent on not losing than pushing for the win at the Education City stadium in Doha.

