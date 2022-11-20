Annyeong-haseyo, South Korea!

Popular television actor Anushka Sen wraps up the first schedule of her South Korean film, One Asia

Anushka Sen

Fangirling over K-drama and K-pop, 20-year-old Anushka Sen would never have imagined featuring in a Korean drama someday. But tides changed for the actor, who played prominent roles in Baal Veer, Internet Wala Love, Jhansi Ki Rani, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, among others, when she signed not one but two South Korean projects. Sen has just wrapped up the first schedule of her Korean film, One Asia, that sees her play an Asian girl.

Sen is apparently not the only foreign face in the film, written and directed by Lee Jung-sub. The cast also has roped in actor from Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Vietnam and USA. It’s a great exchange of talent and Sen is thrilled about representing her country in a K-drama. “Anushka is excited to fulfil her dream of working in a Korean film. It was a new learning experience for her—working alongside director Lee and co-actors from different countries,” informs a source close to the actor, and adds that the cast has been shooting near Han River and popular locations in Korea. “While she has completed the first schedule, Anushka continues to work on her language for One Asia and future Korean projects.”

Sen was roped in after a rigorous screening process and was officially selected for the Project Spotlight Korea by the Asian Fantastic Film Production Network. She has now become the production house’s representative from India. It’s no doubt that Korean content has found a huge market in India. With the hope of developing the relations between the two countries, Lee with a 20-year-long career has said in a statement that “signing Sen will be of great help to advance exchanges in both Korean and Indian industries”. “We want Anushka Sen to be the bridge between Indian and Korean cultures and expand content cooperation between the two countries.”

