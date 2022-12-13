FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA honours late journo Grant Wahl

Wahl, 48, first reported on the 1994 edition of the World Cup and covered all editions thereafter.

A video clip honouring late US football writer Grant Wahl plays on a giant screen at Al Bayt Stadium before the start of the England v France quarter-final. Pics/Ashwin Ferro

It was nice to see FIFA acknowledge and appreciate the significant contribution of late US football writer Grant Wahl, who passed away in the media area of the Lusail Stadium while reporting on the Argentina v The Netherlands quarter-final on Friday.

On Saturday, football’s world governing body played out a 30-second video clip, highlighting Wahl’s contribution to the sport on the huge screen at the Al Bayt Stadium just before the England v France quarter-final. Earlier in the day, FIFA president Gianni Infantino had also issued a statement, expressing his condolences to Wahl’s family and friends, saying “his love for football was immense and his writing will be missed.”

Wahl, 48, first reported on the 1994 edition of the World Cup and covered all editions thereafter. Last week he was even honoured by FIFA and AIPS (International Sport Press Association), along with other veteran journalists, for covering eight World Cups, and was presented a replica of the Jules Rimet trophy by former Brazil World Cup-winning striker Ronaldo during a function at the Main Media Centre.



Danish goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel at the Al Khor Mangroves near Doha recently

Schmeichel has a sense of humour Denmark’s legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, 59, has a fine sense of humour. And this despite his national team’s disappointing first-round exit at the World Cup here. mid-day bumped into the 1992 European Championship-winning custodian at the Al Khor Mangroves and Kayaking tour here over the weekend.

Also read: US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

“Who do you think will win the World Cup,” this correspondent asked the former Manchester United star. “I don’t know who will win the World Cup, but I can tell you who will not win the World Cup, and that’s Denmark,” the three-time UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year replied with a laugh.

Lionel Messi & Co are all beefed up

Lionel Messi & Co’s success on the pitch here is being attributed to their bonding off it. It is learnt that the Argentina team, who love their beef, have brought nearly 2,000 kgs of meat into Qatar for a series of barbecue sessions or Asadas, a traditional social activity back home.

This is the reason they chose to stay at the Qatar University complex instead of a posh five star hotel, where it would generally not be permissible to bring in outside food. Coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed that such barbecues “create a good atmosphere in the group.”

Messi, it is learnt, is among the leaders of this barbecue activity and even has a massive Asada (steel grill) at his home in Paris. During his 35th birthday celebration earlier this year (June 24) the star striker had uploaded a video on social media, where he was seen preparing a barbecue for his teammates.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal