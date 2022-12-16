FIFA World Cup 2022: French President Emmanuel Macron remains diplomatic after semis clash

French coach Didier Deschamps also mentioned Macron at the post-match press conference. “Yes, he [Macron] came to our dressing room and had some good words for our players. But I will not pass on any message to him through you guys [media], I will tell him myself,” Deschamps said with a smile

French president Emmanuel Macron at the match between France and Morocco. Pic/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron was at his diplomatic best at France v Morocco semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night. France ruled over Morocco between 1912 and 1956 and both nations continue to share a hot and cold relationship based on their differing political and religious ideologies. The French establishment is alleged to harbour anti-Islam sentiments, and some pro-Arab nation social media influencers urged the Moroccan fans the previous day to “shake the stadium” with their chants. The fans sure did and there was a lot of chanting throughout the game.

Macron however, on his part, remained calm and smiling throughout. He even visited the Moroccan team dressing room after the match and is said to have told their midfielder Sofyan Amrabat that he is the “best in the world.”

Macron later praised the Moroccan team saying, “I want to tell the Moroccan people they have a great team and I want to tell them about our friendship,” he said, going on to further praise his own national team. “I’m very proud of my country I want the French people to enjoy this simple happiness. A huge thank you to [coach Didier] Deschamps and the team which is a mix of many generations and thats what makes them great,” he said.

French coach Didier Deschamps also mentioned Macron at the post-match press conference. “Yes, he [Macron] came to our dressing room and had some good words for our players. But I will not pass on any message to him through you guys [media], I will tell him myself,” Deschamps said with a smile.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: After Morocco, anti-Messi time!

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal