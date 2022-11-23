×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Its all about Gareth Bale says Welsh boss Rob Page

FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s all about Gareth Bale, says Welsh boss Rob Page

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Bale, Wales’ all-time top scorer, crashed home an 82nd-minute spot-kick to earn his side a point in their first World Cup game since 1958

FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s all about Gareth Bale, says Welsh boss Rob Page

Gareth Bale celebrates his goal v USA on Monday. Pic/AFP; (right) Rob Page


Wales coach Rob Page said it was “all about (Gareth) Bale again” after he scored a late penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw against the United States at the World Cup on Monday. 


Bale, Wales’ all-time top scorer, crashed home an 82nd-minute spot-kick to earn his side a point in their first World Cup game since 1958. Asked if Bale was going to take the penalty he won after a foul by Walker Zimmerman, Page told ITV: “A million percent. He’s never let us down. Once again it’s all about Bale.” 



Bale was making his first start for club or country since late September, but Page had no doubts over his captain’s ability to deliver on the biggest stage. “Irrespective of what he does at club level, he manages to put the jersey on for Wales and does things that surprise people,” said Page. Wales fell behind to Tim Weah’s fine first-half strike and looked to be heading for defeat before Bale was brought down inside the area by defender Zimmerman. 


Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Day 3, Game 5, minute 53 seals first upset of WC22

“It’s an amazing feeling to get off the mark personally, but we would much rather have had the three points,” Bale told ITV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Gareth Bale wales united states of america FIFA World Cup 2022 football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK