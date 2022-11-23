FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s all about Gareth Bale, says Welsh boss Rob Page

Bale, Wales’ all-time top scorer, crashed home an 82nd-minute spot-kick to earn his side a point in their first World Cup game since 1958

Gareth Bale celebrates his goal v USA on Monday. Pic/AFP; (right) Rob Page

Wales coach Rob Page said it was “all about (Gareth) Bale again” after he scored a late penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw against the United States at the World Cup on Monday.

Bale, Wales’ all-time top scorer, crashed home an 82nd-minute spot-kick to earn his side a point in their first World Cup game since 1958. Asked if Bale was going to take the penalty he won after a foul by Walker Zimmerman, Page told ITV: “A million percent. He’s never let us down. Once again it’s all about Bale.”

Bale was making his first start for club or country since late September, but Page had no doubts over his captain’s ability to deliver on the biggest stage. “Irrespective of what he does at club level, he manages to put the jersey on for Wales and does things that surprise people,” said Page. Wales fell behind to Tim Weah’s fine first-half strike and looked to be heading for defeat before Bale was brought down inside the area by defender Zimmerman.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Day 3, Game 5, minute 53 seals first upset of WC22

“It’s an amazing feeling to get off the mark personally, but we would much rather have had the three points,” Bale told ITV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever