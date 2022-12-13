FIFA World Cup 2022: Leo v Luka will be Messimerising!

Thrilling battle awaits football fans as Argentina skipper Messi and Croatia captain Modric will try to thwart each other in the first semi-final today

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi (right) Croatia captain Luka Modric. Pics/Getty Images

The first semi-final between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night promises to be an engaging battle between Lionel Messi’s fervent forwardline and Luka Modric’s midfield marshalls.

Argentina’s star winger Angel di Maria, who was left out of their Round-of-16 match against Australia and entered only in the 112th minute in the quarter-final against The Netherlands is fit to start against the Croatians. This makes Argentina’s front trio—Messi flanked by Julian Alvarez and Di Maria—potent once again. Croatia, on the other hand, boast of the best midfield set-up in this tournament—Luka Modric alongside Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic.

Then, there are the two goalkeepers, who are in the form of their lives. Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez—the man whom Messi ran to hug first after he saved them in the shootout against The Netherlands even as his teammates went to congratulate final penalty-taker Lautaro Martinez. And Croatia’s Dominik Livakovic, who first denied Japan in the Round-of-16 shootout and then thwarted the mighty Brazil in their quarter-final tie-breaker.

Evenly matched

In head-to-heads, both teams are evenly matched at the World Cup, with one group-stage win each. Argentina beat Croatia 1-0 in 1998 while Croatia routed them 3-0 in 2018. The Croatians are brilliant when it comes to World Cup shootouts though, having won all four of their last four tie-breakers (3-2 v Denmark in Round of 16 in 2018, 4-3 v Russia in quarter-finals in 2018, 3-1 v Japan in Round of 16 at 2022 and 4-2 v Brazil in quarter-finals at 2022)

Messi, who will equal Lothar Matthaus’s record for the most World Cup appearances on Tuesday (25) and Modric, Croatia’s most-capped World Cupper (17) and FIFA’s Best Player in 2018, were the obvious points of discussion during the match-eve press conferences at the Main Media Centre on Monday. “We are not surprised about Leo’s performance and due credit to him because he’s always been a winner and eager to play and win for Argentina. We will see if Leo decides to continue playing or not [after the World Cup] and if we can continue enjoying watching him play football,” said Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni.

“For us, Messi is our captain, our leader. He is the one pushing us, motivating us. He is a special advantage on the pitch. We know we have Lionel Messi and it is motivation for us. We are really happy to have Messi as our captain. We are all working together to achieve our dreams and we can achieve it with Messi by our side,” said Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

‘Great Messi’

“We are playing against an Argentina team, who are led by the great Messi. But we have our own weapons and will give it our all tomorrow,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic, who considers Modric to be the country’s “greatest player ever.” Croatian winger Ivan Perisic meanwhile, is pushing his team to deliver the World Cup for Modric. “We saw that Cristiano Ronaldo was in his fifth World Cup, but could not win it for Portugal and even Messi is in his fifth World Cup. But we will give our 100 per cent for Luka and for Croatia,” he said.

Argentina

Group stage

Lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2

Beat Mexico 2-0

Beat Poland 2-0

Round of 16:

Beat Australia 2-1

Quarter-final: Beat Netherlands 4-3

Croatia

Group stage

Drew with Morocco 0-0

Beat Canada 4-1

Drew with Belgium 0-0

Round of 16:

Beat Japan 3-1

Quarter-final: Beat Brazil 4-2

