FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric inspires us to have that extra energy, says Josip Juranovic

Croatia defender Josip Juranovic believes Modric is setting an example to the squad’s younger players to fend off World Cup fatigue

Croatia’s Luka Modric at a training session in Doha on Saturday (right) Josip Juranovic. Pic/Getty Images

Croatia’s squad features only a few of the players which led them to the World Cup final in 2018, runners-up to France, but Luka Modric is defying time to be one of those few constants. The 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder worked tirelessly across the full 90 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Belgium on Thursday to book Croatia’s place in the last 16, where they face Japan on Monday. The captain leads by example, showing the younger players what is possible and how much effort achieving it takes. If the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, with five Champions League titles to his name, still toils selflessly in midfield, there can be no excuses for anyone else not to follow suit.

Croatia defender Josip Juranovic believes Modric is setting an example to the squad’s younger players to fend off World Cup fatigue. “In my tank, my reservoir [of gas] is full,” the Celtic defender told a press conference Saturday. “It is a World Cup—we may only get [to be part of] this once in our lifetime. “I can’t wait for the game to start. When you see people like Luka Modric running and dying on the pitch, it gives us younger players extra energy to run. “We have a great combination of experience and younger players in the team.”

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: This time for our fans!

Croatia finished second in Group F and Juranovic, 27, played 90 minutes in all three games, while Modric also played 90 minutes against Morocco in the goalless opener, and 86 against Canada, in the team’s thumping 4-1 win. In the Belgium and Morocco games, Modric was awarded man of the match. Even though some of his contributions are subtle, and thankless at times, they have been rewarded in Qatar, not that his team-mates need any reminders of his quality.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever