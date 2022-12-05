×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Luka Modric inspires us to have that extra energy says Josip Juranovic

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric inspires us to have that extra energy, says Josip Juranovic

Updated on: 05 December,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Croatia defender Josip Juranovic believes Modric is setting an example to the squad’s younger players to fend off World Cup fatigue

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric inspires us to have that extra energy, says Josip Juranovic

Croatia’s Luka Modric at a training session in Doha on Saturday (right) Josip Juranovic. Pic/Getty Images


Croatia’s squad features only a few of the players which led them to the World Cup final in 2018, runners-up to France, but Luka Modric is defying time to be one of those few constants. The 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder worked tirelessly across the full 90 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Belgium on Thursday to book Croatia’s place in the last 16, where they face Japan on Monday. The captain leads by example, showing the younger players what is possible and how much effort achieving it takes. If the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, with five Champions League titles to his name, still toils selflessly in midfield, there can be no excuses for anyone else not to follow suit.


Croatia defender Josip Juranovic believes Modric is setting an example to the squad’s younger players to fend off World Cup fatigue. “In my tank, my reservoir [of gas] is full,” the Celtic defender told a press conference Saturday. “It is a World Cup—we may only get [to be part of] this once in our lifetime. “I can’t wait for the game to start. When you see people like Luka Modric running and dying on the pitch, it gives us younger players extra energy to run. “We have a great combination of experience and younger players in the team.”



Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: This time for our fans!


Croatia finished second in Group F and Juranovic, 27, played 90 minutes in all three games, while Modric also played 90 minutes against Morocco in the goalless opener, and 86 against Canada, in the team’s thumping 4-1 win. In the Belgium and Morocco games, Modric was awarded man of the match. Even though some of his contributions are subtle, and thankless at times, they have been rewarded in Qatar, not that his team-mates need any reminders of his quality. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Luka Modric FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar ballon dor champions league sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK