FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

This time, there have been many surprise wins and defeats

Each and every game of the ongoing ‘FIFA WORLD CUP 2022’ is tuning out to be a match to remember. This time, there have been many surprise wins and losses.

In today’s match between Morocco and Spain, Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history on Tuesday after the match finished 0-0.

The African side won the shoot-out 3-0 after Spain failed to convert all three of their spot kicks.