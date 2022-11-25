FIFA World Cup 2022: Oh, brother! That’s not a happy debut

Besides it being Theo’s World Cup debut, it was also just the eighth senior team French cap for the AC Milan defender

France’s Theo Hernandez winces in pain on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

A World Cup debut should be a joyous occasion for any player as it’s a reward for hard work and a moment of pride to represent your country at the highest stage. However, France’s left-back Theo Hernandez, 25, would have had mixed feelings—probably a tad worried even—when he was called on as a substitute in as early as the 10th minute of their match against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday. Reason: He was replacing his injured elder brother Lucas, 26. The Bayern Munich defender had to be stretchered off the pitch after spraining his leg moments before Australia’s Craig Goodwin put their team 1-0 up. Besides it being Theo’s World Cup debut, it was also just the eighth senior team French cap for the AC Milan defender.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: The mesmerising magic of Kylian Mbappe

A German bow and how!

In Japanese culture, Ojigi is the act of lowering one’s head or the upper part of the torso in front of another person as a sign of respect or salutation, and we often see Japanese people indulging in this practice whenever they meet each other. However, one Japanese journalist at the Main Media Centre here was taken aback on Thursday when a senior journalist from another country suddenly bowed before him. Moments later he realised that this gentleman was German and the gesture was a reaction to Japan’s 2-1 humbling of the mighty Germans in a Group E encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium a little while back. “You guys were much better than us today and deserve this victory,” the German reporter said to the pleasantly surprised Japanese gentlemen, who promptly bowed back in reciprocation.

Team of 11 for every game

There used to be a time when the man in the middle of a football field—the referee—was the sole authority in-charge of things on the pitch. But the technologically-dominated modern version of the game has led to a much bigger team of officials being in charge of games now. At the ongoing World Cup here, every match has a complete football squad-like 11-member team of officials on duty.

The referee, his two assistants on either flank and the 4th official form what can be referred to as a four-member forwardline. Then, there is the Virtual Assistant Referee (VAR) team—main VAR official plus Assistant VAR 1, Assistant VAR 2 and Assistant VAR 3—akin to a four-member midfield. And finally, like a three-member defence at the back, there is a Reserve Assistant Referee, a FIFA Match Director and a FIFA Match Commissioner.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal