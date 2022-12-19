FIFA World Cup 2022: Short and sweet closing

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone brought out the Jules Rimet Trophy alongside former Spain World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas ahead of the Argentina v France World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium here

Given the chaotic traffic scenes around the Lusail Stadium here, many would have been stranded even as the short, but sweet closing ceremony ahead of the final between Argentina and France took place. Fans were urged to take their seats by 4:30 pm, ahead of the 6 pm final, but even till 5 pm most of the 88,000 seats were empty. At the end of a tournament to remember the event was aptly titled ‘A Night to Remember.’ Following an opening ceremony that celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know the world beyond differences, the final ceremony lasted just 15 minutes. It was a mash-up of songs from the official soundtrack performed live by its singers Davido and Aisha who crooned Hayya Hayya Better Together. Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was also among the performers.

Deepika evokes interest among foreign scribes

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone brought out the Jules Rimet Trophy alongside former Spain World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas ahead of the Argentina v France World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium here. Padukone was on point with her poise as she smiled throughout the brief appearance. Some foreign journalists in the media box though didn’t know much about her and asked around only to be told that she’s a Bollywood superstar. Padukone, who flew into Qatar a day earlier, had earlier taken to Instagram to give her 70.5 million followers a sneak peak into the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk book and a snippet of her car journey after landing in the gulf nation.

Silent Beckham finally speaks up

David Beckham, 47, the ambassador of this edition of the World Cup has finally spoken. It was recently reported here that the tournament’s Qatar representatives were not happy that the former England captain hadn’t spoken publicly despite accepting a massive fee (reportedly USD 150million for a 10-year deal) in support of the event. It was learnt that he was keen to steer clear from controversial questions surrounding Qatar’s alleged poor human rights record. However, on the day of the final, Beckham spoke to the official FIFA World Cup website. “I was always a supporter of playing the World Cup in the middle of the season because I knew the players would be fresh and the fitness and energy levels would be higher,” said Beckham, going on to pick some of the teams, who have impressed him here.

“I have loved Morocco’s midfield, their elegance and the way they play the game. At England, we have real quality too and the young players will take this experience to the next tournament,” he said. The former dead-ball specialist also highlighted a few individual players, who have excelled. “Jude Bellingham had a great tournament for England, and Bukayo Saka. Kylian Mbappe has had a great tournament. Whenever he gets the ball at his feet, you can feel the energy in the stadium lift. And Lionel Messi, what can you say? He’s a special individual on and off the field. It feels different watching him play in this World Cup. He’s got great teammates around him, but he has been the leader and you can feel it in every single game,” he concluded.

