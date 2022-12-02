FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland will not look to draw game, says midfielder Djibril Sow

The European rivals seemed destined for a win-and-advance final group stage match at 974 Stadium ever since the tournament draw in April placed them in Group G with heavily favoured Brazil

When Serbia play Switzerland at the World Cup on Friday, it will be a head-to-head elimination match to get into the knockout rounds.

The European rivals seemed destined for a win-and-advance final group stage match at 974 Stadium ever since the tournament draw in April placed them in Group G with heavily favoured Brazil.

“We knew at the beginning of the tournament that the game against Serbia would be the final in this group,” Swiss captain Granit Xhaka said after a 1-0 loss to Brazil on Monday.

That result sent Brazil to the round of 16 even before playing their last game against Cameroon, and left Switzerland in second place likely needing only a draw with Serbia to advance. Not that the Swiss plan on playing for a tie.

“I don’t know a single team in the world that would go on the pitch aiming for a 0-0. That’s really dangerous,” Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow said.

