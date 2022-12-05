FIFA World Cup 2022: That’s a shirty issue

It was a special moment indeed as the Africans handed the mighty five-time world champions their first World Cup group stage defeat in 24 years

Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar celebrates his goal against Brazil at the Lusail Stadium on Friday. Pics/Getty Images

Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar was all smiles despite receiving a second yellow card after removing his shirt to celebrate his stoppage-time goal against Brazil. It was a special moment indeed as the Africans handed the mighty five-time world champions their first World Cup group stage defeat in 24 years.



Referee Horacio Elizondo issues a red card to France’s Zinedine Zidane after the headbutt on Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final

However, Aboubakar’s smile would definitely broaden on learning that he also emulated French great Zinedine Zidane in the bargain. Aboubakar became only the second player after Zidane to score a goal and receive a red card in the same world cup fixture. Zidane, who had given France the early lead off the penalty spot in the 2006 World Cup final, was sent off in the 110th minute for headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi.

Spain love to pass it around!

At the end of the first round, statistics reveal that tiki taka-loving Spain have executed the most number of completed passes. Of the overall 39,807 completed passes in this World Cup so far, at an average of 830 per match, Spain have made the maximum—2,560—in their three group matches. That’s an impressive 854 passes per match.

