Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 We dominated the match but Morocco better in penalties says Luis Enrique

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'We dominated the match, but Morocco better in penalties,' says Luis Enrique

Updated on: 08 December,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

The former player also explained that his team have practised penalties, but somehow things didn’t click on the day

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'We dominated the match, but Morocco better in penalties,' says Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique


Spain coach Luis Enrique spoke very matter-of-factly after his team’s shocking 0-3 defeat to Morocco via tie-breaker in the Round of 16 at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday. 


“We did dominate the match. We controlled the midfield and pushed forward on many occasions. What we didn’t do is score. But we faced an opponent who closed down their side. The Moroccan defence was great. And they were better at penalties,” a disappointed Enrique said at the post-match press conference, moments after his players were in tears following their stunning defeat. 



The former player also explained that his team have practised penalties, but somehow things didn’t click on the day. “Right now, if we have another penalty shoot-out, I’d choose the same penalty-takers. I thought they were the best on the pitch, but today they missed. That’s part of sport. But if we retook the penalty shootout, I’d change the Morocco goalkeeper [Yassine] Bounou. He was just amazing,” said Enrique after the Moroccan custodian denied Spain’s Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and veteran Sergio Busquets from the spot.


Also Read: It could be better, but we're into last 16: Spain coach Luis Enrique

It is learnt that a section of the Spanish supporters were out on the streets back home celebrating this defeat while another was protesting on Tuesday night. However, Enrique called for calm, insisting that his team had played very well throughout the tournament. “This is not a war. This is a sport where you are representing a country and I think that a normal and sensible reflection would be good. The most beautiful thing about being a coach or a player is the ability you have to make many people you don’t even know happy. I often watch the Argentine national team and their fans, who are most passionate, and when I see the players of Argentina, I think. ‘Oh my God, such pressure’ and what if it doesn’t turn out the way they want it to? I believe that is more harmful than helpful. A little more peace of mind and support will only help the players,” said Enrique, whose contract with the national team expires next week. 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 spain morocco football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK