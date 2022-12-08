FIFA World Cup 2022: 'We dominated the match, but Morocco better in penalties,' says Luis Enrique

The former player also explained that his team have practised penalties, but somehow things didn’t click on the day

Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique spoke very matter-of-factly after his team’s shocking 0-3 defeat to Morocco via tie-breaker in the Round of 16 at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

“We did dominate the match. We controlled the midfield and pushed forward on many occasions. What we didn’t do is score. But we faced an opponent who closed down their side. The Moroccan defence was great. And they were better at penalties,” a disappointed Enrique said at the post-match press conference, moments after his players were in tears following their stunning defeat.

The former player also explained that his team have practised penalties, but somehow things didn’t click on the day. “Right now, if we have another penalty shoot-out, I’d choose the same penalty-takers. I thought they were the best on the pitch, but today they missed. That’s part of sport. But if we retook the penalty shootout, I’d change the Morocco goalkeeper [Yassine] Bounou. He was just amazing,” said Enrique after the Moroccan custodian denied Spain’s Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and veteran Sergio Busquets from the spot.

It is learnt that a section of the Spanish supporters were out on the streets back home celebrating this defeat while another was protesting on Tuesday night. However, Enrique called for calm, insisting that his team had played very well throughout the tournament. “This is not a war. This is a sport where you are representing a country and I think that a normal and sensible reflection would be good. The most beautiful thing about being a coach or a player is the ability you have to make many people you don’t even know happy. I often watch the Argentine national team and their fans, who are most passionate, and when I see the players of Argentina, I think. ‘Oh my God, such pressure’ and what if it doesn’t turn out the way they want it to? I believe that is more harmful than helpful. A little more peace of mind and support will only help the players,” said Enrique, whose contract with the national team expires next week.

