FIFA World Cup 2022: Winning man of the match award leaves Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne bemused

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne was left confused after being named man of the match in his team’s World Cup win over Canada on Wednesday, saying he “didn’t know why” he was given the trophy. De Bruyne struggled to get into the game and was often left throwing his arms in frustration as Belgium scraped to a 1-0 victory thanks to Michy Batshuayi’s first-half goal.

“I don’t know why I got the trophy. Maybe it’s because of the name,” said the Manchester City midfielder. “We didn’t play well enough as a team, we didn’t find any solutions and we started really bad. In the second half, when we started to get through their pressing there was more space but I don’t think we played a good game today, me included.”

