×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Ziyech Nesyri help Morocco take 2 1 lead over Canada

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ziyech, Nesyri help Morocco take 2-1 lead over Canada

Updated on: 02 December,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Doha
ANI |

Top

The Morocco team took the lead in the fourth minute of the match when Hakim Ziyech's left-footed shot from outside the box hit bottom right corner

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ziyech, Nesyri help Morocco take 2-1 lead over Canada

Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi celebrates with midfielder Hakim Ziyech after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Canada and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. Pic/AFP


Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En Nesyri helped Morocco take 2-1 lead against Canada in the first half of a Group F match being played here at Al Thumama Stadium. Nayef Aguerd's own goal helped the Canadians pull one goal back after trailing 0-2.


The Morocco team took the lead in the fourth minute of the match when Hakim Ziyech's left-footed shot from outside the box hit bottom right corner.



Junior Hoilett of Canada was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.


In the 15th minute, Tajon Buchanan of Canada made the first attempt for his side as his right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box missed to the left.

In the very next minute, Hakim Ziyech came close to scoring another goal when Sofiane Boufal's assist helped him take a left-footed shot from outside the box high and wide to the left.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw

In the 23rd minute, Achraf Hakimi's assist with a through ball helped Youssef En-Nesyri take right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner as Moroccans took a 2-0 lead.

To make matters worse for Canadians Jonathan Osorio also got a yellow card for a bad foul.

In the 40th minute, an own goal by Nayef Aguerd helped Canada pull one goal back. As Morocco went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Canada had a slightly more possession of 52 per cent in comparison to Morocco who had 48 but Morocco had two shots on target while Canada had none.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 morocco canada football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK