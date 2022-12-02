FIFA World Cup 2022: Ziyech, Nesyri help Morocco take 2-1 lead over Canada

The Morocco team took the lead in the fourth minute of the match when Hakim Ziyech's left-footed shot from outside the box hit bottom right corner

Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi celebrates with midfielder Hakim Ziyech after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Canada and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. Pic/AFP

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En Nesyri helped Morocco take 2-1 lead against Canada in the first half of a Group F match being played here at Al Thumama Stadium. Nayef Aguerd's own goal helped the Canadians pull one goal back after trailing 0-2.

Junior Hoilett of Canada was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

In the 15th minute, Tajon Buchanan of Canada made the first attempt for his side as his right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box missed to the left.

In the very next minute, Hakim Ziyech came close to scoring another goal when Sofiane Boufal's assist helped him take a left-footed shot from outside the box high and wide to the left.

In the 23rd minute, Achraf Hakimi's assist with a through ball helped Youssef En-Nesyri take right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner as Moroccans took a 2-0 lead.

To make matters worse for Canadians Jonathan Osorio also got a yellow card for a bad foul.

In the 40th minute, an own goal by Nayef Aguerd helped Canada pull one goal back. As Morocco went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Canada had a slightly more possession of 52 per cent in comparison to Morocco who had 48 but Morocco had two shots on target while Canada had none.

