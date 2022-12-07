FIFA World Cup 2022: 'We need to build from wins over Germany, Spain,' says Hajime Moriyasu

Japan were eliminated by Croatia in the last 16 on Monday in Qatar, going out on penalties after a nerve-jangling 1-1 draw with the 2018 finalists

Japan failed to reach the World Cup quarter-finals once again but stunning wins over Germany and Spain and more players moving to Europe suggest the Blue Samurai will return stronger.

Japan were eliminated by Croatia in the last 16 on Monday in Qatar, going out on penalties after a nerve-jangling 1-1 draw with the 2018 finalists. It was the fourth time Japan had exited at the first knock-out stage and denied them a much-coveted quarter-final debut in their seventh straight World Cup appearance. But the four-times Asian champions showed that they can compete with the world’s best in Qatar, beating both Germany and Spain—two former champions—to point towards brighter times ahead.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu said it was not possible to “turn into Superman overnight” but he believes Japan are on the right path. “We weren’t able to overcome this hurdle of losing in the last 16 and you might say that we didn’t achieve anything new,” he said. “But the players have shown us something that we haven’t seen before by beating former champions like Germany and Spain.”

“The quality of the Japan players is improving—we have more players at European clubs and that is good experience for us,” he said. “We need to have more players playing with European clubs—we need 20 or 30. “We are improving but we weren’t good enough to get to the quarter-finals.”

