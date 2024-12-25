Breaking News
FIFPRO oppose FIFA’s changes to transfer rules

Updated on: 25 December,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Zurich
AP , PTI |

Top

But global players’ union FIFPRO was against the changes, and accused FIFA of failing to reach consensus.

The world football players’ union disagreed with FIFA’s temporary changes to transfer rules on Monday following the landmark Lassana Diarra judgement.


Former France international Diarra challenged FIFA ‘s rules due to a dispute with a club dating to 2014, and the European Court of Justice ruled in October that some rules were contrary to European Union law because they restricted freedom of movement and were anti-competitive.


FIFA then opened a “global dialogue” and on Monday published interim amendments which take effect in time for the January transfer window. They “strike a balanced compromise,” FIFA said in a statement. But global players’ union FIFPRO was against the changes, and accused FIFA of failing to reach consensus.


“Following Lassana Diarra’s successful challenge against the legality of Article 17 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, FIFPRO informed FIFA of the conditions under which it could negotiate the amendments to the regulations to reflect the ruling,” a union statement said.

“Until now, we have been unable to reach a consensus. We do not agree with the temporary measures announced by FIFA which have been introduced without a proper collective bargaining process. “The measures do not provide legal certainty to professional footballers and do not reflect the judgement by the European Court of Justice.”

