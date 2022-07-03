Find out where Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ranks amongst football's highest earners after signing bumper new contract

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2022 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mohamed Salah. Pic/AFP


Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was recently rewarded with a brand new 5 year deal after yet another excellent season with the Merseyside team. According to the Daily Mail, Salah's bumper new contract will see the Egyptian earn a whopping 400,000 pounds per week. But where does that wage rank him amongst his peers in the England and on the global scale?

As per the Daily Mail, Salah's wage is the highest in the Premier League, going past the 385,000 pounds that Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne earn. Behind them are United shot-stopper David de Gea and City's latest star recruit Erling Haaland who are both reportedly earning 350,000 pounds a week.




However, on the global level, Salah's weekly wage is dwarfed by the wage of PSG's superstar trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr.


Mbappe reportedly is set to earn a humungous 1 million pounds per week after signing on with the Parisians, declining Real Madrid's offer in the process.

7-time Ballon d'or winner Messi is said to earn 960,000 pounds per week while the Brazilian Neymar is said to earn 606,000 pounds per week.

La Liga's highest earner is Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann who reportedly earns 356,000 pounds on a weekly basis while in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the highest paid footballer, earning 350,000 pounds per week.

(With inputs from the Daily Mail)

Mohamed Salah football premier league liverpool lionel messi neymar Kylian Mbappe Paris St Germain Bayern Munich manchester united manchester city cristiano ronaldo sports news

