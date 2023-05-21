Firmino swansong not enough for Liverpool’s Top Four hopes

But a point did little for the Reds’ faint chances of hunting down Newcastle and Manchester United for a Top Four finish as they both now need just one point form their remaining two games to guarantee Champions League football

Roberto Firmino. Pic/AFP

Roberto Firmino kept Liverpool’s bid for Champions League football next season hanging by a thread as the Brazilian waved goodbye to Anfield with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Brazilian netted his 110th Liverpool goal a minute from time in his final home game for the club.

But a point did little for the Reds’ faint chances of hunting down Newcastle and Manchester United for a Top Four finish as they both now need just one point form their remaining two games to guarantee Champions League football.

A point also aids Villa’s chances of a return to Europe for the first time since 2010.

