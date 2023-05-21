Breaking News
Firmino swansong not enough for Liverpool’s Top Four hopes

Updated on: 21 May,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Liverpool
But a point did little for the Reds’ faint chances of hunting down Newcastle and Manchester United for a Top Four finish as they both now need just one point form their remaining two games to guarantee Champions League football

Roberto Firmino. Pic/AFP

Roberto Firmino kept Liverpool’s bid for Champions League football next season hanging by a thread as the Brazilian waved goodbye to Anfield with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday. 


The Brazilian netted his 110th Liverpool goal a minute from time in his final home game for the club. 



But a point did little for the Reds’ faint chances of hunting down Newcastle and Manchester United for a Top Four finish as they both now need just one point form their remaining two games to guarantee Champions League football. 


Also Read: Real Betis win to keep alive hopes of making UEFA Champions League

A point also aids Villa’s chances of a return to Europe for the first time since 2010.

