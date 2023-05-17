Real Betis win to keep alive hopes of making UEFA Champions League

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 May,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Madrid
It was a second victory in a row for Betis after a run of three winless matches. Betis’ next game is at Sevilla in the Seville derby

Real Betis defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-1 in the Spanish league to keep alive its hopes of making it to the UEFA Champions League next season. The victory on Monday moved Manuel Pellegrini’s team within seven points of fourth-placed Real Sociedad in the final Champions League place. Betis was sitting sixth, two points off fifth-placed Villarreal.


It was a second victory in a row for Betis after a run of three winless matches. Betis’ next game is at Sevilla in the Seville derby.



Also Read: UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan knock on final door in more than a decade!


Rayo, who dropped to 11th, has lost four of its last seven games. Betis opened a 2-0 lead with goals by Youssouf Sabaly in the fifth minute and Ayoze Perez in the 44th. Santiago Comesana pulled the visitors closer in the 52nd, but Boja Iglesias sealed the victory deep into stoppage time.

