Flick hopes Olmo can make his debut for Barca against Bilbao

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |



Dani Olmo

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is hopeful Dani Olmo can make his debut for the club on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao.


The playmaker signed from RB Leipzig this summer has not yet been registered with La Liga because of the Catalan giants’ financial difficulties. Barcelona allowed midfielder Ilkay Gundogan to rejoin Manchester City on Friday which could give them enough room to register Olmo. “[Finances] are not my job, we work with the team and I love what I see this week, Dani is ready to play and we’re waiting for that and hopefully tomorrow he’s on the team,” Flick told reporters on Friday. 



“He could help us, this will be very good for us, he’s an outstanding player. Everyone can see in training when he’s under pressure or in front of the goal he’s unbelievable, it’s good to have him in the team as soon as possible.”


fc barcelona la liga football sports news Sports Update

