Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Flick proud as 10 man Barcelona edge Benfica 1 0

Flick ‘proud’ as 10-man Barcelona edge Benfica 1-0

Updated on: 07 March,2025 06:32 AM IST  |  Lisbon
AFP |

“I said to the team, I’m very proud. After the 22nd minute with 10 players it was not easy, and this is a big win,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

Raphinha celebrates his goal v Benfica on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Raphinha helped Barcelona claim a 1-0 Champions League last-16 first leg win at Benfica on Wednesday, despite the Catalan giants playing most of the game with 10 men. 


Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off midway through the first half of the tight clash in Lisbon with the score goalless. Raphinha drilled home after 61 minutes to give five-time winners Barcelona a slim advantage in next week’s return leg. 


Hansi FlickHansi Flick


“I said to the team, I’m very proud. After the 22nd minute with 10 players it was not easy, and this is a big win,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

Benfica were left to rue their missed chances as Barca keeper Wojciech Szczesny made eight saves to keep his side in the game.

