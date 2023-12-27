Fluminense midfielder Andre on Man City’s radar

But the reigning Premier League and European champions face competition for his signature from Barcelona and Liverpool, newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, reports Xinhua

Andre. Pic/AFP

Manchester City are considering a move for Fluminense and Brazil international midfielder Andre, according to media reports in the South American country.

It added that the 22-year-old impressed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, which the Premier League club won by defeating Fluminense 4-0 in the final last Friday.

