Fluminense midfielder Andre on Man City’s radar

Fluminense midfielder Andre on Man Citys radar

Updated on: 27 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
IANS

But the reigning Premier League and European champions face competition for his signature from Barcelona and Liverpool, newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, reports Xinhua

Andre. Pic/AFP

Manchester City are considering a move for Fluminense and Brazil international midfielder Andre, according to media reports in the South American country.


But the reigning Premier League and European champions face competition for his signature from Barcelona and Liverpool, newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, reports Xinhua.


Also Read: Man City fined Rs 1.2cr for behaviour towards ref


It added that the 22-year-old impressed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, which the Premier League club won by defeating Fluminense 4-0 in the final last Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

