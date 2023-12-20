Man City fined Rs 1.2cr for behaviour towards ref

In the dying moments of added time of the match, Haaland was brought down by a foul, yet miraculously managed to thread a pass that sent Grealish sprinting towards the goal. However, despite appearing to signal an advantage, referee Simon Hooper unexpectedly halted the play

Manchester City players. Pic/AFP

Manchester City was handed a fine of USD 1,50,000 (approx Rs 1.2 crore) by the Football Association (FA) for dissent shown to the referee by their players at the end of their 3-3 draw with Tottenham in a Premier League game this month.

