Copenhagen drawn v City, Napoli face Barca

Copenhagen drawn v City, Napoli face Barca

Updated on: 19 December,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Nyon (Switzerland)
AP , PTI |

Top

City will continue its title defense against Copenhagen while PSG will face Real Sociedad. However, The standout matchup is Napoli v Barcelona—two of the late Diego Maradona’s former clubs.

Copenhagen drawn v City, Napoli face Barca

Manchester City players. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Copenhagen drawn v City, Napoli face Barca
x
00:00

Manchester City got a kind draw for the round of 16 in the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain’s opponent could have been much tougher, too.


Also Read: Real Madrid thrash Villarreal to go top but Alaba injured


City will continue its title defense against Copenhagen while PSG will face Real Sociedad. However, The standout matchup is Napoli v Barcelona—two of the late Diego Maradona’s former clubs. 


manchester city Paris St Germain uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

