City will continue its title defense against Copenhagen while PSG will face Real Sociedad. However, The standout matchup is Napoli v Barcelona—two of the late Diego Maradona’s former clubs.

Manchester City players. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Copenhagen drawn v City, Napoli face Barca x 00:00

Manchester City got a kind draw for the round of 16 in the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain’s opponent could have been much tougher, too.

