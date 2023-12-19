Carlo Ancelotti’s side are a point ahead of Catalan minnows Girona, who host Alaves on Monday and will be looking to reclaim pole position

David Alaba

Listen to this article Real Madrid thrash Villarreal to go top but Alaba injured x 00:00

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday to move top of La Liga but their night was tarnished when defender David Alaba suffered a serious knee injury.

Also Read: Kane brace helps Bayern keep pace with leaders Leverkusen

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are a point ahead of Catalan minnows Girona, who host Alaves on Monday and will be looking to reclaim pole position.

Madrid’s joy was tempered by Alaba’s injury, confirmed by the club in a statement, saying the defender needs surgery. Ancelotti said Alaba’s injury was “very sad” but praised his team’s performance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever