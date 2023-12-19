Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Real Madrid thrash Villarreal to go top but Alaba injured

Real Madrid thrash Villarreal to go top but Alaba injured

Updated on: 19 December,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are a point ahead of Catalan minnows Girona, who host Alaves on Monday and will be looking to reclaim pole position

Real Madrid thrash Villarreal to go top but Alaba injured

David Alaba

Listen to this article
Real Madrid thrash Villarreal to go top but Alaba injured
x
00:00

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday to move top of La Liga but their night was tarnished when defender David Alaba suffered a serious knee injury. 


Also Read: Kane brace helps Bayern keep pace with leaders Leverkusen


Carlo Ancelotti’s side are a point ahead of Catalan minnows Girona, who host Alaves on Monday and will be looking to reclaim pole position. 


Madrid’s joy was tempered by Alaba’s injury, confirmed by the club in a statement, saying the defender needs surgery. Ancelotti said Alaba’s injury was “very sad” but praised his team’s performance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real madrid la liga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK