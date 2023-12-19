Leverkusen’s win meant the perennial German champions started seven points behind but Kane settled nerves by netting after two minutes, tapping home a pass from Leroy Sane

Bayern’s Harry Kane celebrates his second goal against Stuttgart in Munich on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kane brace helps Bayern keep pace with leaders Leverkusen x 00:00

Harry Kane scored a goal in each half as Bayern Munich brushed off Stuttgart 3-0 on Sunday to stay four points behind Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Eintracht Frankfurt earlier by the same scoreline.

Leverkusen’s win meant the perennial German champions started seven points behind but Kane settled nerves by netting after two minutes, tapping home a pass from Leroy Sane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Guardiola pleased and excited by Man City’s FIFA Club World Cup prospects

Bayern lost midfielders Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich to flu just hours before the match and had only five outfield players on the bench but dominated a listless Stuttgart.

“It was pretty intense today,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said of his side’s injury crisis, revealing “I tried to stay very calm and keep my distance on the sidelines to give the players a bit more trust.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever