Kane brace helps Bayern keep pace with leaders Leverkusen

Updated on: 19 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

Leverkusen’s win meant the perennial German champions started seven points behind but Kane settled nerves by netting after two minutes, tapping home a pass from Leroy Sane

Bayern’s Harry Kane celebrates his second goal against Stuttgart in Munich on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Harry Kane scored a goal in each half as Bayern Munich brushed off Stuttgart 3-0 on Sunday to stay four points behind Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Eintracht Frankfurt earlier by the same scoreline. 


Leverkusen’s win meant the perennial German champions started seven points behind but Kane settled nerves by netting after two minutes, tapping home a pass from Leroy Sane. 


Also Read: Guardiola pleased and excited by Man City’s FIFA Club World Cup prospects


Bayern lost midfielders Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich to flu just hours before the match and had only five outfield players on the bench but dominated a listless Stuttgart.

“It was pretty intense today,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said of his side’s injury crisis, revealing “I tried to stay very calm and keep my distance on the sidelines to give the players a bit more trust.” 

