Guardiola ‘pleased and excited’ by Man City’s FIFA Club World Cup prospects

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is “excited and very pleased” at the prospect of his side’s bid to try and secure FIFA Club World Cup glory this week.

They begin their campaign on Tuesday with a semi-final clash against Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds, who are the 2022 AFC Champions League winners. “We love to go to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. I am very pleased and excited to go there to try to win it, of course. It’s nice [the possibility of being world champions],” Guardiola said.

