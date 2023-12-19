Guardiola ‘pleased and excited’ by Man City’s FIFA Club World Cup prospects

Breaking News
Guardiola pleased and excited by Man Citys FIFA Club World Cup prospects

Updated on: 19 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Jeddah
IANS |

Top

They begin their campaign on Tuesday with a semi-final clash against Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds, who are the 2022 AFC Champions League winners

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is “excited and very pleased” at the prospect of his side’s bid to try and secure FIFA Club World Cup glory this week.


Also Read: Only one team were trying to win: Virgil


They begin their campaign on Tuesday with a semi-final clash against Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds, who are the 2022 AFC Champions League winners. “We love to go to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. I am very pleased and excited to go there to try to win it, of course. It’s nice [the possibility of being world champions],” Guardiola said.


pep guardiola manchester city football sports news Sports Update

