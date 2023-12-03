Breaking News
Kane zeroes in on a villa for family in Germany

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Kane had been living alone in a GBP10,000-per-night (approx. Rs 10.5 lakh) suite at Munich's Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Hotel since he joined the club from Tottenham

Kane zeroes in on a villa for family in Germany

Harry Kane with wife Kate

Kane zeroes in on a villa for family in Germany
England football captain Harry Kane, who plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, has reportedly found a home for his family in Germany. His wife Kate and their four children—Ivy, six, Vivienne, five, Louis, two and Henry, who was born on August 20 this year, will join him next month. 


Kane had been living alone in a GBP10,000-per-night (approx. Rs 10.5 lakh) suite at Munich’s Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Hotel since he joined the club from Tottenham. 


Kane has zeroed in on a villa of a former Bayern Munich player, who has gone  to play overseas. Kane’s father Pat and brother Charlie, spend most of their time in Munich with him. 

Kane, 30, has already scored 18 goals in 12 Bundesliga matches. And manager Thomas Tuchel believes his performances will improve when his family joins him in Germany. 

