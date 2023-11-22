While speaking to the club's official channel, Modric said that he is grateful for experiencing at the best club in football history

Luka Modric. Pic/AFP

After playing 500 matches for Real Madrid Croatian midfielder Luka Modric said that the Spanish club is everything for him. While speaking to the club's official channel, Modric said that he is grateful for experiencing at the best club in football history.

"Real Madrid is everything to me. It's part of my life, my family, it's a way of life. I'm from Croatia, I was born there, but I've been here for eleven years and I feel at home. I'm grateful for all I'm experiencing at the best club in football history," Modric said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

When asked about his 300 appearances for the Los Blancos, he said that it was special because it was the one when he won the Ballon d'Or.

"I like the number 300. This shirt is special as well because it's the one I wore when I won the Ballon d'Or. I won the Champions League between the previous shirt and this one. Then I had that incredible World Cup with Croatia and then I won the best possible individual prize for any footballer. It was a dream and something I will never forget. This shirt holds a special place in my heart," he added.

When asked about his 500 matches, the legendary midfielder said that reaching the milestone was amazing.

He added that the love he felt from the Los Blancos fans made him very happy.

"It's incredible, I don't know what to say. Reaching this milestone is amazing. 500 games is a figure very few players have achieved for Real Madrid. To be among that select few fills me with pride. Besides all the awards and trophies, the recognition from the fans, who have always been behind me, has been the most important thing. You can't fool people. The love I feel every time I set foot on the Bernabeu pitch makes me very happy. So I always looked to repay that by giving it my all," he concluded.

The Spanish club are at their best form currently and have won their previous five games. In their last encounter, they have smashed Valencia to clinch a 5-1 win in Madrid on Sunday.

Real Madrid will lock horns against Cadiz in their upcoming match on Sunday at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

