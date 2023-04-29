The 37-year-old had to limp out of his side's 4-2 defeat in Girona on Tuesday with an evident problem and following tests, the Real Madrid website posted a statement on Friday, a Xinhua report said

Luka Modric. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Injured Luka Modric likely to miss Copa del Rey final, Champions League semis x 00:00

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric is likely to miss the Copa del Rey final and the first leg of their Champions League semifinal after suffering a muscle injury.

The 37-year-old had to limp out of his side's 4-2 defeat in Girona on Tuesday with an evident problem and following tests, the Real Madrid website posted a statement on Friday, a Xinhua report said.

"Following tests carried out on Luka Modric by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed. His progress will be monitored."

Also Read: EPL: Arsenal look to end 19-year title drought as Man City eye title hat-trick

Although the statement did not give a return date, any muscle injury needs at least a fortnight to recover from and that means Modric will almost certainly miss the Cup final against Osasuna on May 6 and the Champions League home leg against Manchester City three days later, as well as Saturday's home La Liga game against Almeria and next Tuesday's visit to Real Sociedad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever