EPL: Arsenal look to end 19-year title drought as Man City eye title hat-trick

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his Premier League leaders to make the most of an “incredible opportunity” when they travel to nearest challengers Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Gunners are five points clear of second-placed City but have played two games more than the reigning champions. Anything other than a first away win against City since 2015 would leave the destiny of the title in Pep Guardiola’s side’s hands. Arsenal have drawn their last three league games, raising doubts over whether a youthful side can deliver the north London club’s first Premier League crown in 19 years.



But Arteta, having seen Arsenal record several notable away wins this season, told a pre-match news conference on Tuesday: “It is going to be a tough night and challenge, yes, but the opportunity is incredible for us. We knew from the beginning—you want to win a Premier League, you have to go to Spurs and you have to beat them, you have to go to Chelsea and you have to beat them [City].

“This is what we have been doing, that is why we are here and now we have to go to City and we have to beat them—you want to be champion, you have to win these matches, it is as simple as that.” City boss Pep Guardiola also urged his team not to let the destiny of the title slip out of their hands. “After the first round [19 games] of the Premier League, [with what] Arsenal have done, it’s difficult to think we are here in that moment,” added Guardiola.

“Now we know exactly what we’re playing for. We have had many months to arrive at this part of the league to have the chance in our hands... Of course, they have it in their hands too, because if they win it depends on them. The destiny will be in their hands.”

