Arsenal are five points clear of City, but the champions have two games in hand due to their involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals against Sheffield United on Saturday

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article Hard to win if you concede three in a sloppy way: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta x 00:00

Arsenal staged an incredible late fightback to rescue a 3-3 draw against Southampton, but the Premier League leaders were still left frustrated by a damaging result that put their title challenge in jeopardy on Friday.

Mikel Arteta’s side escaped with a point despite trailing 3-1 with just two minutes of normal time left at the Emirates Stadium. Martin Odegaard’s goal sparked Arsenal’s revival and Bukayo Saka snatched the equaliser in stoppage-time. But, despite the thrilling escape, Arteta finished with his head in hands because the Gunners will travel to second placed Manchester City on Wednesday knowing it is Pep Guardiola’s team who control the destiny of the title.

Arsenal are five points clear of City, but the champions have two games in hand due to their involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals against Sheffield United on Saturday. If City win or draw against Arsenal and then win their remaining matches, they will be crowned champions no matter what the north Londoners do. After blowing successive two-goal leads in damaging 2-2 draws against West Ham and Liverpool in their previous two matches, Arsenal at least showed tremendous spirit to reverse the trend.

“Obviously unhappy with the result. We made it very difficult again for ourselves,” Arteta said. “If you concede three like we did in a sloppy way it is very difficult to win, but the way we reacted I love my players more than ever. “This young team reacts in a way that is incredible, when it is against the odds.”

“It is not a final because there are still six games to go,” Arteta said. “We are down but they are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit in the dressing room but it is clear we have to do better defensively.”

Also Read: Europa League and EPL are both a priority for Arsenal boss Arteta

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever