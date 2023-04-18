Although Arsenal are four points clear of second placed Manchester City, it is the champions who have all the momentum heading into the final weeks of a gripping title battle

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article Arsenal boss Arteta denies pressure of staying on top x 00:00

Arsenal’s bid to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004 is in danger of imploding, but Mikel Arteta remains adamant the leaders can cope with the pressure of the title race.

Arteta’s side blew a two-goal lead for a second successive game as West Ham hit back to snatch a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium on Sunday. After squandering the same advantage in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners once again paid the price for taking their foot off the gas. Although Arsenal are four points clear of second placed Manchester City, it is the champions who have all the momentum heading into the final weeks of a gripping title battle.

Also Read: Arsenal boss Arteta rues lack of ruthlessness in draw v Liverpool

“I’m certain it is not the pressure. It is we misunderstood what was needed in that moment,” he said. “It was very different to Liverpool in terms of the pattern of play. But that is the next stage, you have to play with the same purpose when it is 2-0. You have to have more composure to finish the game. When you drop your level so quickly the game is there for the opponent.”

Before the summit meeting with City, Arsenal host Southampton on Friday. A victory over the bottom of the table Saints would move Arsenal seven points clear of City, who don’t play in the league next weekend due to their FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever