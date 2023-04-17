Breaking News
Saka’s penalty miss in West Ham draw proves costly as Arsenal blow away lead

Updated on: 17 April,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Said Benrahma’s penalty reduced the deficit for West Ham before the interval and after Saka fired his spot-kick wide early in the second half, Jarrod Bowen volleyed in an equaliser for the struggling hosts

Saka’s penalty miss in West Ham draw proves costly as Arsenal blow away lead

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka reacts after missing a penalty against West Ham. Pic/Getty Images


Arsenal blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row as Bukayo Saka’s penalty miss proved crucial in the Premier League leaders’ damaging 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday. 


Mikel Arteta’s side struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard. But just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners again cracked under the pressure of the title race. 



Said Benrahma’s penalty reduced the deficit for West Ham before the interval and after Saka fired his spot-kick wide early in the second half, Jarrod Bowen volleyed in an equaliser for the struggling hosts. 


Also read: Arsenal boss Arteta rues lack of ruthlessness in draw v Liverpool

It was a hammer blow for Arsenal, who sit four points clear of second-placed Manchester City but have ceded the title race momentum to Pep Guardiola’s team.

