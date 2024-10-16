The E7 Football Academy will be conducting football coaching for boys and girls between the age group of five and 15 years at Astro Park, Dadar (West) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm. For details, call 9820982357

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

