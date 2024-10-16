Man Utd great Alex Ferguson to leave ambassador role as club cuts costs

It comes as part of a wider cost-cutting exercise at United under INEOS, which has had responsibility for football operations at the club since its founder Jim Ratcliffe completed the purchase of a minority stake earlier this year

Alex Ferguson

Alex Ferguson is leaving his reported £2 million-a-year ($2.6m) ambassador role with Manchester United at the end of the season as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

The former United manager, 82, won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns among a huge trophy haul during nearly 27 years at Old Trafford.

The Athletic reported that the decision had been made amicably, with Ferguson stepping down from the global ambassador role when the season ends. Ferguson, a regular at matches since he stepped down in 2013, will remain a non-executive director of the football club board.

It comes as part of a wider cost-cutting exercise at United under INEOS, which has had responsibility for football operations at the club since its founder Jim Ratcliffe completed the purchase of a minority stake earlier this year.

