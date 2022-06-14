Breaking News
Football superstar Neymar shares picture to wish girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for Dia dos Namorados

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Neymar with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi


Brazilian football superstar Neymar Instagrammed this picture to wish girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for Dia dos Namorados  (Lovers’ Day).

He wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day.”




In Brazil, Valentine’s Day or Dia dos Namorados is celebrated on June 12. Unlike the rest of the world, it is not celebrated in honour of St Valentine but St Anthony, who locals believe blesses young couples. The feast of St Anthony was celebrated on Monday.

