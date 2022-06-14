Football superstar Neymar shares picture to wish girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for Dia dos Namorados

In Brazil, Valentine’s Day or Dia dos Namorados is celebrated on June 12. Unlike the rest of the world, it is not celebrated in honour of St Valentine but St Anthony, who locals believe blesses young couples

Neymar with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Instagrammed this picture to wish girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for Dia dos Namorados (Lovers’ Day).

He wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

