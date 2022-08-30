Football transfer news: Manchester United agree to sign Ajax’s Antony

Antony, 22, could be the second player to follow United manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following the arrival of defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have agreed a fee that could rise to £85 million ($99 million) to sign Ajax’s Brazilian winger Antony, reports said Monday.

The Premier League giants have agreed to pay £80.75 million, with a further £4.25 million in add-ons, the BBC, Sky Sports and other British media said ahead of the transfer window closing on Thursday.

Antony, 22, could be the second player to follow United manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following the arrival of defender Lisandro Martinez. Tyrell Malacia, Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have arrived so far this summer and Ten Hag is hoping to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese wanting to leave to play Champions League.

