MSSA news: Christ Church beat Campion via tie-breaker to enter semis

Christ Church players celebrate their win yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Christ Church (Byculla) got the better of Campion School (Colaba) 4-2 via tie-breaker in a boys’ U-16 Division-I quarter-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli, on Monday.

The lively and entertaining contest finished in a goalless draw and in the resultant penalty shootout, the Christ Church players showed better confidence and scored from their first four attempts. Abizer Manasawala, Adnan Gilitwala, Abdar Chasmawala and Mohammad Mojawala made no mistake from the spot to secure Christ Church a place in the semi-finals.

Christ Church coach Ranzie Kalicharan’s move to replace first choice goalkeeper Jai Haria with Kian Irani minutes from the final whistle paid off. In the tie-breaker, Kian blocked Campion striker Riwaan Karachiwala’s attempt while Siddhant Sharma’s shot hit the horizontal bar. Only Ayan Mehta and Jayden D’Souza managed to convert for Campion.

Earlier, in a Div-II quarter-final, Bombay Scottish (Powai) defeated Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 3-1. Aman Nambiar hit the target in the sixth minute to give Scottish the lead before Shreyas Menon scored Hiranandani’s equaliser four minutes later. Siddhant Walase thereafter netted a brace (33rd and 40th minutes) to clinch a hard-fought win for Scottish.

In Div-III encounters, RN Podar International (Santacruz) beat Bombay International (Babulnath) 4-0. Jaiadithya Yarrabathina, Gaurish Dalvi, Devang Sile and Arnav Chavan scored a goal each for the Santacruz side. Later, Ethan D’Souza scored a brace, leading Utpal Shanghvi Global School (Juhu) to a 2-0 win against Podar International CBSE School (Powai), while Don Bosco ‘B’ (Matunga) and St Lawrence (Kandivli) played out a goalless draw.

